Jets rookie CB Sauce Gardner comes up big in Jets’ win vs. Bills

Sauce Gardner in single coverage since Week 4: 🥫 13 targets

🥫 1 catch allowed (4 yards)

🥫 1 INT

🥫 6 forced incompletions

🥫 7.5 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/wX16ELOwxB — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2022

In what has already been a tremendous rookie season for the New York Jets’ rookie corner, it became even bigger for Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner after an incredible defensive performance last week against the most high-octane offense in the NFL.

Gardner made a huge interception off Buffalo Bills quarterback (and potential MVP candidate) Josh Allen late in the third quarter to help seal the upset win for the Jets. He was also consistently locking down whoever was lined up against him, only allowing a single catch of 42 yards to All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The rookie ultimately ended up sealing the win for the Jets with a deep-ball pass breakup against Gabe Davis, knocking down the fourth-down pass with less than a minute left to play.

This is a continuation of Gardner’s impressive rookie campaign, one where he has dominated in every single statistical category, allowing just under 70 yards to receivers all season.

He is clearly the next answer at cornerback for the Jets, who have been looking for a shutdown artist like this ever since “Revis Island” sailed away, and he has the perfect attitude and swagger for Robert Saleh’s defense.

Sauce sets the tempo for the entire unit, and he will be a foundational piece in New York for the next decade or more.

