Colts receiver Michael Pittman, a 2020 2nd-round pick, caught 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns in a breakout season. The team’s other returning wideouts combined for 28 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns. So, of course, there are questions about the Colts’ receiving corps. They are not Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne. [more]