Jets roll the dice on Will McDonald IV after top tackles come off the board in 2023 NFL Draft

This was the risk. The Jets knew it when they agreed to flip first-round picks with the Packers. There was no certainty one of the top offensive tackles in this year’s draft would make it to No. 13. But now that the Jets moved back to 15? Well, do the math.

And, for the first time this offseason, things didn’t go the Jets way. Paris Johnson Jr. (Cardinals, No. 6), Darnell Wright (Bears, No. 10), Peter Skoronski (Titans, No. 11) and Broderick Jones (Steelers, No. 14) all went. The Jets had to pivot, selecting pass rusher Will McDonald, whom most believed to be a second-round pick.

You hope this won’t come back to bite the Jets. You can’t help but wonder if it will.

The Jets' offensive line is not bad. Let’s make that clear from the jump. This isn’t 2017, 2018, 2019 or even 2020. The combination of Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Ben Jones (expected to be signed after the draft), Alijah Vera-Tucker and either Max Mitchell or Mekhi Becton is well above average with the potential to be really good.

Actually, loop in Aaron Rodgers and the line might be really, really good. For the first time in a long time the Jets have a veteran behind center. Rodgers can diagnose things pre-snap that the younger options the Jets worked with in recent years (Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson) simply could not. His ability to move within the pocket will aid the guys up front, too.

Offensive line is not an issue or weakness as long as everyone stays healthy.

That’s a serious roll of the dice, though.

Brown, as good as he has been throughout his career, is on the wrong end of 40 — yes, 40. Tomlinson is coming off a dreadful first season with the Jets. Jones isn’t as old as Brown, but will turn 34 in July. Vera-Tucker and Mitchell are coming off season-ending injuries. Becton hasn’t been healthy since the Jets drafted him in 2020.

This year is different from any other New York season in recent years. This team has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. The moment they added the 39-year-old Rodgers they committed to trying to win a Super Bowl in either 2023 or 2024. They have the talent to do so, too. There are dynamic playmakers littered across the offense (Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard, Tyler Conklin), there’s that offensive line, and a top-five defense.



But every team faces adversity. Adversity usually strikes in the form of injury. The Jets, right now, are not positioned well to endure an unlucky string of injuries to an offensive line featuring five players who … have dealt with a string of injuries in recent years.

That’s why coming away with an offensive lineman early in the draft was so important for the Jets. No, he likely wouldn’t have started in Year 1, but he would have been there if something happened to Brown, Mitchell or Becton.

The Jets love what they are getting in McDonald. It’s why defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and line coach Aaron Whitecotton rushed the draft room to celebrate with Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh after the selection became official. They viewed the Iowa State rusher as one of the best edge benders in the draft. He has elite-level arm length, which brings immense takeaway production (10 forced fumbles in college) to Saleh's defensive line. McDonald needs to add some bulk before he can be considered an every-down player, but he'll be in the team's pass rush rotation the moment he arrives in Florham Park.

McDonald, who had five sacks last season, is an ideal complement to Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, whom the team selected in the first round last year. He's bendy and brings speed, where Johnson is powerful.

You’re not supposed to draft for the present. That's GM-ing 101. Carl Lawson is in the final year of his contract. Bryce Huff could walk after this year, too. McDonald could fill a hole before a hole even forms.

But this isn’t about next year for the Jets. This is about this year. It’s about not just snapping the longest playoff drought in professional sports, but, as Rodgers said at his introductory press conference, adding a second trophy to New York’s “lonely” Lombardi from Super Bowl III.

Will McDonald help the Jets do that?

Maybe.

But his presence won’t stop the derailing of promising season like a string of injuries to the offensive line.