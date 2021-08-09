Jets' Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's progress: 'It's going to get worse before it gets better'

Zach Wilson throws in red practice jersey with green helmet

After watching Jets QB Zach Wilson perform in his first Green & White scrimmage this past weekend, fans were quick to show some concern after he threw two interceptions, which was close to being three, and went just 11-for-24 for 112 yards.

But head coach Robert Saleh isn't worried in the slightest about New York's No. 2 overall selection.

It's all part of the process.

"For most rookies, especially on the offensive side of the ball and everyone, it’s going to get worse before it gets better," Saleh told reporters on Monday. "It is what it is. It’s just a lot of things that happen. There’s a reason being a rookie is hard in this league."

As proof, Saleh even referenced what Peyton Manning, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday, did as a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts.

"There was a Hall-of-Famer yesterday that was inducted that had a 71 quarterback rating his rookie year. It’s not easy to play quarterback in this league as a rookie -- especially quarterback," he explained. "But it is going to get worse before it gets better, but he’s at that point where he’s going to be able to stack up days and we got all the utmost confidence in him and his ability to figure out the mistakes and correct them and get to a better place.”

To Saleh's point, it's unfair to judge Wilson so early in his development and transition to the NFL. He's still learning Mike LaFleur's offense, which certainly doesn't come overnight. Saleh mentioned the entire team needing to learn the fundamentals of it from pass protection to run schemes to pass plays. It's a lot to digest for veterans, let alone rookies.

But Wilson is doing all the right things in the eyes of his coaches. The real tests, though, will come during preseason games, which will start this Saturday against the Giants. That's where Wilson will be put to the test against unfamiliar faces looking to take him down. Saleh added that he should be getting reps in the first quarter with the ones at least.

And those reps, as time continues through training camp and leads to Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers on the road, should result in a more comfortable Wilson in the pocket.

"Just be comfortable in the offense. Understanding exactly seeing coverage, seeing different things. He’s got to see it all," Saleh said. "And the more he sees, the more reps he gets, the more comfortable he’s going to get. That’s really the biggest thing.

"He’s fine. He’s going to be just fine. Like I said, there’s a process he has to go through."