Jets' Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: 'His process is lightyears ahead of what a normal rookie’s process will be'

Zach Wilson ball behind ear white uniform Packers not visible

Sure, it’s only the preseason, but Zach Wilson’s play surely must already be making it difficult for Jets’ fans to temper their excitement for what the rookie QB can do.

Wilson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft, went 9-for-11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, compiling a near-perfect passer rating of 154.7.

And perhaps the most exciting part for fans is what head coach Robert Saleh after the game, that Saturday’s performance was much the same of what the team has seen in practice on a daily basis.



“He’s been going through his progressions and he’s been pretty good at that. What you saw today was more the same of what we’re seeing, and I know sometimes the result’s not what we want,” Saleh said. “His process is lightyears ahead of what a normal rookie’s process will be. For him it’s the results sometimes will be good, sometimes will be bad, and he’s just got to continue to find ways to get better when he sees both.”

And in another glimpse of what could lie ahead in the regular season, Wilson looked very much in sync with No. 1 target Corey Davis, as the duo connected for four receptions and 70 yards, including a beautiful 27-yard hookup in which Wilson moved in the pocket and fired on the run to find Davis down the right sideline.

“He’s a great player,” Wilson said of Davis. “I have a lot of trust in him and all his one-on-one routes that he’s going to get open. I hope he’s got trust I’m going to get him the ball.”

Wilson shined between the white lines at Lambeau Field on Saturday, but he also appreciated all the time the Jets spent on the practice field with Green Bay in the days leading into the game, as he was able to learn from future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers.

“I really just appreciate him as a man. He's an awesome guy,” Wilson said. “He definitely doesn't have to come up to me and say anything. I don't expect him to, but it means the world to me that he’s able to come up to me and whatever advice it is, whether it’s ‘Hey, good throw’ or ‘Maybe you could do this a little bit better,’ it means a lot to me that he’s just able to reach out.”