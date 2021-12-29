Jets' Robert Saleh talks scheming against Tom Brady: 'No question the greatest to play the position'

Robert Saleh on sideline with headset on

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is back in the building this week thanks to the NFL's new COVID protocols. And it's perfect timing -- he's gotta prepare for the greatest quarterback of all time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fresh off winning the NFC South, but still looking for home field in the playoffs. So when Tom Brady & Co. head to MetLife Stadium, they won't be letting up.

Saleh, who is two years younger than Brady, was just memorized by what he saw on film this season.

“I want to ask what water he drinks," Saleh said, smirking. "I want to ask him a lot of questions about health because I want to get out of bed probably at the ease he does. But he’s phenomenal. Just watching his tape yesterday, I’m in absolute awe of his pocket presence, his footwork, just all of it. His decision making. He’s an absolute stud and no question the greatest to play the position.”

The weekly question for Brady's opponent is how in the hell do you stop someone that's literally seen everything from a defense. Saleh is just accepting that Brady is going to be Brady when he's between the hashes. You can try to disguise things, but someone is going to tip him off.

"If you ever wanted to see what a coach would look like if he still had the ability to play, there he is. Tom," he said. "He’s playing better than he’s ever played. His decisions making, all of it, he’s so precise when he gets rid of the ball.

“I promise you, he’s going to pick one of the 11 that tells [what defense the Jets are in] on the snap and he’ll find it very quickly and he knows exactly where he needs to get in the progression before the ball is even snapped.”

Still Saleh plans to throw the kitchen sink at Brady and try to pull off another huge upset this season. Having a very young defense, veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said being starstruck isn't something they can do when they see the quarterback they've watched win seven Super Bowls across from them on the line of scrimmage.

Saleh agrees but also believes that it enhances the competitive nature of his group that Brady is their opponent. They want to say they beat him.

It's certainly an uphill climb for Saleh's defense, though, especially considering key pieces like Quinnen Williams and Bryce Hall potentially out of the game due to COVID protocol.

But, while Saleh respects Brady's greatness, he's the enemy this week.