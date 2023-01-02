Jets' Robert Saleh still has 'conviction' in Zach Wilson amidst lost year

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

On Nov. 27, after dismantling the Chicago Bears at home and despite suffering a gut-wrenching loss a week prior at the hands of the New England Patriots, the Jets were riding high at 7-4, heading into the month of December with the playoffs well within their grasp.

With December now in the rearview mirror and a new year upon us, New York is still stuck at seven wins and has been eliminated from playoff contention after losing five straight games.

“We haven’t won a game since December hit,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “We talked about December football, being relevant, earning the right to be playing these types of games and for whatever reason… at the end of the day, as a team, we didn’t do it… As of right now we just have to own that we put ourselves in a great position in the beginning and middle of the season, for whatever reason we couldn’t find a way to get it done to get into the playoffs so that’s just something we have to grow from moving forward.”

To the Jets' credit, they did have a chance to win three of the five games they’ve lost since the calendar turned to December, losing to the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions by one score and the ball in their hands at the end of the game.

However, if this season taught Jets fans anything it’s that there’s no more room for moral victories. Especially after they followed up all of those close losses with back-to-back clunkers against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s frustrating because we got a taste of it,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “We were sitting there at 7-4 and we battled a Minnesota team that’s going to the playoffs all the way to wire, we battled with the number one seed in Buffalo that went down to the wire, battled with Detroit who’s playing in a play-in game this weekend and we took that one down to the wire.

"And I think the sour taste over the last two weeks is (because) it wasn’t our best these last two weeks. That’s where, for me, just really disappointed in the way we’ve gone about our business the last two weeks in terms of giving ourselves a chance… yeah it’s tough.”

Story continues

A big reason for Gang Green’s difficulties this season was the lack of consistency coming out of the quarterback position as Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco all started at least three games this season, each with middling success.

“I think it’s something that the team has handled pretty well,” center Connor McGovern said. “It isn’t easy having any sort of rotation at any position, it adds just a little bit more difficulty. But this team has had and has done a pretty good job of the next-man-up mentality. Nobody bats an eye no matter who’s back there.”



Wilson, who got the lion’s share of snaps under center, began his sophomore season on injured reserve with a knee injury. When he eventually did play, though, he didn’t exactly take that next step that the Jets were hoping for out of their No. 2 overall pick in 2021. So much so that New York benched him in the middle of the season.

And yet, after all of that, Saleh still believes in his young quarterback.

“We’ve seen it,” he said. “You talk about his rookie year, we’ve seen those flashes, you’ve seen those spurts. His rookie year (he) had a lot of confidence in the preseason, I think we all agree we looked at him in preseason action and were like ‘man this is a very composed, confident young man.’ (He) walked around confident, showed a lot of accuracy.

"His season got derailed a little bit with an injury, same thing this year, he misses pretty much all of training camp and the first four weeks of the season so I do have conviction, I do believe in people, especially when (football) is as important to people and they work as hard as a guy like Zach does. There are so many more examples in the league where if you love ball and you’re willing to work at it relentlessly then odds are you’re gonna make it.”

While it may still be early in Wilson’s career, it’s hard to envision his future being in New York, even with all of his arm talent.

Saleh disagrees, saying it takes more than just two years to evaluate a player and citing cross-town quarterback Daniel Jones as an example.

“It takes time. It takes time to get these guys, for them to see the amount of reps they need,” Saleh said. “Could you argue you haven’t seen enough, it’s not about whether or not you’ve seen enough, it’s about having faith in that the person you evaluated, the person you spoke to, the person that you invested in has the ability to get to where you think he’s capable of getting.

"The easy answer is, well, just get rid of him, go get somebody new. The hard part is to stay true to your conviction and continue to develop a young man who you know can be capable of doing anything. But again, that comes with time.”