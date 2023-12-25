Jets' Robert Saleh sees growth ‘learned through adversity’ of rough season

Robert Saleh stated the obvious when summing up his third season as Jets’ head coach, a year that began with Super Bowl aspirations and will end with the franchise’s eighth straight losing campaign.

"It's been a grind,” the head coach said Monday, a day after he improved his record in New York to 17-32 with a win over the Washington Commanders.

“Everybody closes their eyes and imagines success right away, but we knew there was going to be a process. Obviously, we all felt great coming into this year with all the expectations and hype that's around the football team -- and that was awesome,” Saleh continued. "It hasn't gone the way we obviously wanted, but it doesn't mean that the goal of winning championships is over.

“I still think we've got a really good football team. I've said it before: I think we've built a championship roster.”

Entering the season on paper the defense appeared stout and, they have produced some stretches of stubbornness. The offensive plan was built around veteran Aaron Rodgers smoothing out the inconsistencies of years past and turning flashes of promise of wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Beece Hall into constant success. But that never came to pass.

“There's a lot of things that we've learned through adversity over the last three months since Aaron's injury that will help us, not only as coaches - myself, from our process in how we do things – to players and areas where we can improve,” Saleh said. “...there’s a lot of growth that has happened over the last few months. And it’s going to be our job to make sure that we attack it in every facet.”

He added: “There’s going to be tweaks all the way across the board.”

One of the changes won’t be at head coach and general manager as owner Woody Johnson confirmed on Sunday that Saleh and Joe Douglas would return for 2024. But looking to the future, could there be a lesson learned for next season about putting all of the team’s eggs in one basket in the form of a now 40-year-old quarterback?

“No, because I still think when you look at the process that we went through in that regard, I still feel like it was sound,” Saleh said Monday. “I don’t think anyone anticipated four plays in, but [Zach Wilson] is going to be a good football player for a long time in this league. I believe that. I’ve said that many times and it’s unfortunate the way things transpired. … When you have a Hall of Fame quarterback, you’re going to build it around his strengths, period. That’s a very common thing throughout the league, it’s not just a Jets thing, that’s league-wide.

"Could we have done things better? I’m talking about myself and the coaching staff, with regards to, ‘All right, this is our worst-case scenario, now what?’ Absolutely. And it’s something that we will make sure that we do a heck of a lot better with in ‘24."

And even with the season coming to an end in two weeks and being a disappointment overall, the head coach still sees the value in getting wins after the Jets’ elimination from contention.

“Absolutely, especially when you look at the offensive side of the ball,” Saleh said of the importance of playing to win down the stretch.

“[Jason] Brownlee gets his first touchdown yesterday, Xavier Gipson is becoming more and more of a player. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are still just second-year players, both were obviously major contributors yesterday like they are every week. [Joe] Tippmann’s a rookie. Carter Warren’s a rookie, Jacob Hanson’s trying to prove that he belongs. And then obviously Laken [Tomlinson] and Mekhi [Becton] both veterans trying to finish out their season strong. And there’s more [Tyler] Conklin’s playing well, Jeremy [Ruckert] second-year kid.

"So there’s a lot of youth on the offensive side of the ball that is just trying to find ways to get a little bit better every single week, every day and really kinda propel themselves into the ‘24 season.