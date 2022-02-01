Jets’ Robert Saleh says Mekhi Becton has to ‘reassert himself into the starting lineup’

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is in Mobile, AL for this year’s Senior Bowl but it was what he said days prior to the game that fans of Gang Green will want to read.

Tuesday, Saleh spoke with reporters about the team and their plans heading into the upcoming season. Surprisingly, Saleh said that the team’s 2020 first-round pick, Mekhi Becton, is not guaranteed the left tackle position and he’ll have to compete with George Fant for it.

"As I’ve told George Fant: He has a chance to maintain that position," Saleh said. "It’s the same thing for Mekhi Becton. He has to come in and reassert himself into the starting lineup."

Per The Athletics’ Connor Hughes, Saleh also said selecting another left tackle in the upcoming NFL Draft and having Becton compete at right tackle is on the table.

"I think Mekhi has the skill set to do whatever he wants," Saleh added. "He just has to put his mind to it."

Becton’s 2021-22 season was cut short before it really got started. The 22-year-old played in Week 1, a 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but suffered a dislocated right knee cap that was supposed to keep him out four-to-eight weeks, but ended up costing him the rest of his sophomore season.

Fant took over at LT and became a stalwart at the position for the Jets the rest of the season, and it seems the 29-year-old did a good enough job to warrant a chance to keep his starting spot.

"He hasn’t scratched the surface," Saleh said of Fant. "We still think George can get better. He really has played one year of left tackle, so we’re excited about his development."

In early January, Jets GM Joe Douglas spoke on Becton and his role next season in the team’s end-of-year news conference.

"Obviously, we want Mekhi back on the field and Mekhi wants to be back on the field. Him attacking this offseason and coming back in the best possible shape he can be in," Douglas said. "I expect big things from him next year. We all want Mekhi back."