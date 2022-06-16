Jets’ Robert Saleh on rookie class: ‘They bring a lot of juice’

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh knows it’s a bit away, but he already sees plenty of positives and excitement from his team’s rookie class at minicamp.

“It is fun to work with them because you see them having a lot of ‘ah-ha’ moments and figuring things out as they go,” Saleh said in an interview with CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. “They bring a lot of juice. They’re fun to be around.”

Among those rookies is Garrett Wilson. The wide receiver has plenty of talent and hope surrounding him, especially with his deep-ball skill.

But even Wilson admitted thus far there’ has been a learning curve. He has had help, though. Wilson said veteran wideout Corey Davis has been there.

“I’ve been taking things in from Corey, for sure,” Wilson said.

For more from Saleh on all-things Jets, check out his full interview with CBS Sports below:

