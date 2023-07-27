Jets' Robert Saleh responds to Sean Payton's criticism: 'If you ain't got no haters, you ain't poppin''

Jul 22, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on in front of quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In case you were wondering if Robert Saleh had heard Sean Payton’s comments on Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets organization, the answer is a resounding yes.

Payton, now the head coach of the Denver Broncos, told USA Today that Hackett, now the Jets offensive coordinator, may have done “one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history” during his 15-game tenure in Denver last season, saying that Hackett and other members of the coaching staff had “dirty hands” for how poorly quarterback Russell Wilson played last season.

Payton also took a shot at the Jets’ overall approach to the offseason.

“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed,” Payton said. “And that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much (expletive) time trying to win the offseason – the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.

“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. 'Hard Knocks,' all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when (former Washington owner) Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants (in 2000). I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion’s (Sanders) there now.’ That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen…just put the work in.”

Saleh was asked if he had a response to Payton’s comments on Thursday following the Jets’ training session, and the head coach said he will keep his focus on his team, while also noting that Hackett has done an excellent job during the early part of his tenure in New York.



“I’m not going to acknowledge Sean on that. He’s been in the league for a while, he can say whatever the hell he wants,” Saleh said. “But as far as what we have going on here. I kinda live by a saying that if you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t poppin’, so hate away. Obviously, we’re doing something right if you’ve got to talk about us when we don’t play you til Week [5], and I’m good with it.

“The guys in our locker room, they’ve earned everything that’s coming to them, and I’m really excited about what’s going on. I think Hackett’s doing a phenomenal job here, the coaching staff is going a phenomenal job, and we’re focused on us. I get it, there’s a lot of external noise, there’s a lot of people hating on us, there’s a lot of people looking for us to fail, there’s a lot of crows pecking at our neck. But all you can do is spread your wings and keep flying high until those crows fall off and suffocate from the inability to breathe. That’s a whole [different] analogy that I’ll get into later.

“But really, really, really excited about the group that we have, the coaching that’s going on, but I’m going to keep our focus on us and making sure that we’re prepared every single day to do the best we can and learn from our past and grow with every moment that we have.”

Jets fans can mark their calendars now: the Jets and Broncos face off in Denver for a Week 5 matchup on Oct. 8.