Jets' Robert Saleh provides injury updates on offensive linemen Connor McGovern, Mekhi Becton

Connor McGovern points while under center

The Jets have been riddled with injuries all season long, and one unit that has taken its lumps has been the offensive line.

Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and hasn't played since. George Fant missed time with a knee injury, and Alijah Vera-Tucker was on the Reserves/COVID-19 list.

On Sunday, Connor McGovern suffered an MCL injury that ended his season.



Head coach Robert Saleh said the Jets were still awaiting further diagnosis on the injury, but they know it's enough to keep him out of the Jets' final two games of the season.

Becton will also miss Weeks 17 and 18, Saleh said, "barring a miracle."

Becton's original timeframe was four to eight weeks, but it has now been over 12 weeks since surgery.

Saleh told reporters that there were no setbacks, and his delayed return wasn't from lack of work ethic.

“He is a very big man. Everyone heals a little bit differently," Saleh told reporters on Monday. "I know he had a little bit of a cleanup in there, and it didn’t go the way everyone was expecting. It doesn’t mean that there was setbacks or anything. He’s still working, he’s still putting in the effort. … If we work off the assumption that he won’t be back [this year], I know that he’ll be back for 2022, he’ll be ready to roll. It’s not that there was a setback. It’s not that anyone’s been lazy. It’s none of that. It’s just a matter of everybody’s body heals differently.”