How Jets' Robert Saleh plans on stopping Alvin Kamara - Taysom Hill run combo this week

Robert Saleh looks on 9/26 cropped

It’s no secret to any Jets fan that stopping the run has been a hard task this season. As the third-worst team in the league with 133.4 yards per game let up on the ground, opposing teams know they can get things going with their backfield to set the tone for their offense against Gang Green.

Head coach Robert Saleh, being the defensive-minded coach that he is, knows this needs to get cleaned up over these next five games if the Jets want to finish on a high note. But they’ll be going up against one of the best backs in the league: New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara.

“He’s got tremendous contact balance. He’s a savvy runner, he’s very smart,” Saleh said Wednesday about Kamara, who was a full practice participant on Wednesday and is expected to be back for the first time since Week 9.



The Saints have dealt with quarterback issues all season – it’s not easy replacing Drew Brees, who retired a year ago. But the injury bug has also kept Sean Payton from getting as creative as he might want, too.

With Kamara in the backfield, though, nothing has changed. He’s still a tremendous back who finds holes on the ground and through the air. The offense simply runs through him at all times he’s on the field.

So what do the Jets need to figure out this week at practice to be able to slow Kamara, let alone stop him in his tracks?

“Everyone’s gotta stand up and do their job,” said Saleh simply. “From a play-calling standpoint, there’s also a job for us coaches to play a cat-and-mouse game, sending our single-man pressures and bringing an eighth man down in the box and trying to figure out how the safeties can be more aggressive in the run fit. At the same time, with the D-line, we also talk about gap and a half. Do your job a little more when you have that matchup you feel good about to steal a gap, whether it be C.J. [Mosley] stealing a gap at the linebacker spot or Foley two-gapping in that A gap or whatever it might be.

“Stopping the run really is a collective deal and it includes coaches in regards to putting us in good situations and making sure that they’re always off kilter with regards to what we’re trying to do to stop the run.”

Pass defense will also be an issue – their 108.8 QB rate allowed is worst in the league – but Taysom Hill won’t necessarily beat you with deep shots down the field. He’s going to run the ball, too, as his 11 carries for 101 yards last week against the Dallas Cowboys proved. And if Kamara is on the field, more times than not the Saints will want him to have the ball in his hands.

Overall, this Saleh-schemed squad needs a major push. But if there’s one place to start this week, it’s getting stops in the trenches and making Hill throw the ball.