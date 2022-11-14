Jets' Robert Saleh: Outsiders holding Zach Wilson ‘hostage’ over loss to Patriots

Zach Wilson black Patriots throwing crop 10/30/22

Head coach Robert Saleh said the Jets have confidence that Zach Wilson can make the plays to carry the offense, and outside voices are holding the young quarterback “hostage” over a few bad plays against the New England Patriots.

“We’re kinda holding him hostage to four or five plays that he had against New England, in my opinion, at least externally,” Saleh said Monday. “Internally, I think everybody’s got a lot of faith in Zach to be able to run this offense and get the ball where it needs to get to and do it in an efficient manner.”

Against the Patriots, Wilson completed 20-of-41 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns but threw three costly interceptions in a 22-17 loss. The Week 8 defeat was his only one as a starting quarterback this season.

Saleh added Wilson had an "unbelievable fourth quarter" against Miami, coming a yard short of two touchdown passes, and he played "really well" against a really good Buffalo Bills team.

“And I do think that if… we do need to put it on his back and put it on the receivers' backs and put it on the O-line to protect, I think we’re capable of doing that,” Saleh added.

“When you start slinging it around and you ask the quarterback to play 60 plays a game, they’re gonna make mistakes,” he said. “And it’s hard to play quarterback, I don’t care how good you are, it’s just hard to play quarterback in this league. And it’s our job as coaches to make sure that he’s not being asked to do that constantly.

“If he has to, we have faith that he’d be able to.”

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios echoed his head coach’s level of confidence in the second-year passer.

“Extreme confidence and everybody feels that way,” he said Monday. “There’s absolutely no flinching in that with anybody in this building and that’s not an exaggeration. Extreme confidence.”

Wilson gets another shot to prove those outside voices wrong when the Jets travel to Foxborough on Sunday.