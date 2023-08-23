Jets' Robert Saleh 'not anticipating any holdbacks' as Duane Brown clears PUP list

Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown (71) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are getting a big piece of their lineup back on the practice field.

Quite literally, in fact.

Veteran tackle Duane Brown, listed at 6-foot-4, 329 pounds, has been cleared and activated from the PUP list, as SNY’s Connor Hughes first reported on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Brown, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, will slowly work his way back into the fold, but head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that he expects the five-time Pro Bowler to be ready to start Week 1 against Buffalo.

“He’s cleared. As far as involving him in practice, he’s going to go through an acclimation period,” Saleh said. “Hopefully, we get him going [Thursday]. But he should be out there [Wednesday].”

Brown won’t play in the Saturday preseason finale against the Giants, with Saleh saying either Billy Turner or Max Mitchell will start on the left side.

But Brown has been working hard to get back on the field, and his coaches and teammates have certainly taken notice of the example that he sets, even when he’s not playing.

“He’s been in this league forever, you know why, because of the way he prepares, the way he loves the game, the way he fights through pain, the way he’s not affected by injuries because he’s going to continue to find ways to get on the field,” Saleh said. “He’s an absolute pleasure. He’s a stud.”

Saleh added: “The way he prepares, I mean you guys see him every day, the guy is just so cognizant and so intentional with how he works on his body day in and day out, so I’m not anticipating any holdbacks because of his age.”

While there have been some questions floating around about the Jets’ offensive line during OTAs and training camp, having Brown back in place solidifies the line, for the time being.

With Brown at left tackle, Mekhi Becton and right tackle, and Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, and Alijah Vera-Tucker on the interior from left to right, the Jets have quite the five-man front to protect Aaron Rodgers.

“We always said if Big Bec could get the ball rolling and we started that snowball down the hill a long time ago with him integrating back into practice and all that,” Saleh said. “If that snowball keeps rolling, we feel really good about our O-line.”