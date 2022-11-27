Jets' Robert Saleh: Mike White 'made the easy look easy' in win over Bears

Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

When the Jets made the critical decision to bench Zach Wilson this week and hand the keys to the offense to Mike White, the hope was that White would play within himself and lead the offense without putting pressure on himself to try to do too much.

As it turned out, White understood the assignment and then some, completing 22-of-28 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover in Sunday’s 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

“He did a great job,” head coach Robert Saleh said afterward. “He didn’t need to be anybody but Mike White. We didn’t need to turn into the Greatest Show on Turf, we just wanted him to play within himself and play efficient, and I thought he did that.

“He made the easy look easy, and I thought he did a really good job with that.”

Much as he did last season against the Cincinnati Bengals, White stepped onto the field at MetLife Stadium and electrified the crowd, who was chanting his name over and over again by the time the game was done.

White admitted that he heard the chants and took them in later in the game, but for the Western Kentucky product, Sunday’s win was more about just having a chance to play the game he loves in a game environment.

“It’s awesome, just going out there and playing football with your friends and guys you’ve been with for a couple of years now,” he said. “And when it wasn’t my time to play, obviously I’m super supportive of them and I’m having fun with them to, but just to be out there and be a part of it and help the team win is always fun.”



White found 10 different receivers on the afternoon, consistently spreading the ball around to whomever found themselves open on a given play. He clearly has already developed chemistry with rookie Garrett Wilson, who had five catches for 95 yards and two scores, and he also found Elijah Moore for the receiver’s first touchdown of the season.

“The way I approach the quarterback position is being a calming presence in the huddle, especially when things aren’t going well because that’s when things can start to spiral and snowball, but it’s just distributing the ball and letting them be who they are because they’re all in that locker room for a reason,” White said. “This is the NFL, everybody that wears pads on Sundays are very good and you’ve just got to get them the ball and get their confidence going, and once someone’s confidence is up I believe, at least, you’ll see their game go to the next level.”

Story continues

White has seen this kind of immediate success before, when he stepped in and threw for 405 yards against the Bengals in his first start last season. But after getting hurt the following week, White came back against the Buffalo Bills and threw four interceptions, losing the starting role to Joe Flacco before Wilson eventually returned.

But White, with another year of NFL experience under his belt, is looking forward to the challenge of facing a 9-2 Minnesota Vikings team next week.

“I feel good,” he said. “Obviously, it was a good game for the offense, but I’ll enjoy this one with my friends and family and then tomorrow turns into Minnesota prep and turn the page and keep going to where we’re trying to go.”