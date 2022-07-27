Jets’ Robert Saleh: Mekhi Becton starts at RT, but his LT days ‘are not over’

After weeks of back-and-forth speculation, the New York jets have made up their mind and there will be no offensive tackle position battle during 2022 training camp. We have an answer.

New York head coach Robert Saleh provided the results to that question following the team’s first training camp practice of 2022.

After media spotted George Fant lining up at left tackle and Mekhi Becton on the right side during the first workout session, Saleh said that’s it.

The coach confirmed post practice that Fant will begin training camp on the left side. Becton moves to the right.

Saleh curiously added that Becton’s left-tackle days “aren’t over” but right now he will play on the opposite side of the offensive line. Saleh cited Fant being “more comfortable” on the left as a determining factor is his decision.

Saleh confirming the depth chart at tackle comes after a 2021 season which saw Becton miss most of the year due to a knee injury. Without him in the lineup, Fant moved from right to left tackle and thrived.

During his rehab, reports also surfaced that Becton gained weight. That became a thing of the past on Wednesday as well.

Saleh went on to praise Becton’s abilities, who clearly showed up to training camp with a slimmer frame.

“Credit to him. He’s been out here [working out],” Salah said via video conference. “He–I’m not going to get too much into the weight. He got himself into football shape, really. He’s a gifted athlete, he’s a gifted man. Really excited about the direction he’s going.”

“He definitely took a good step forward,” Saleh added.

What remains to be seen is how Becton feels about that. He was drafted with the Jets’ top selection in 2020 to be their franchise blindside blocker.

Just like with Saleh revealing Wednesday’s news, Becton didn’t wait to express how he felt.

Becton doesn’t mind.

“I mean–don’t really matter to me,” Becton said at his presser. “I just got to change my technique up. As long as I’m on the field, it don’t really matter to me. I just know I’ve got to do it different–different things on the right side than I’ve got to do on the left, I’m still getting used to that, it’s a work in progress.”

Related