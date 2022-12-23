Jets’ Robert Saleh explains why he didn't bench Zach Wilson at halftime vs. Jaguars

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh in the first half on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars At Jets / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thursday was a nightmare for the Jets. Not only did they lose a must-win game to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 19-3, but quarterback Zach Wilson was so ineffective.

The former second overall pick was just 9-for-18 for 92 yards passing and an interception before he was benched for Chris Streveler, who was activated this week from the practice squad.

Coach Robert Saleh explained why they went with Streveler instead of the veteran Joe Flacco in that situation.

“We're trying to change up, to get the run game going,” Saleh said after the game. “Obviously, I know Zach was struggling, but Streveler came in, ran a couple of plays, sparked the offense, got the explosive play, and so it just snowballed and in a good way for Strev. And so, we just wanted to give an opportunity to try to finish that drive.”

Saleh explained that by the time the Jets got the ball back, they saw how much better the offense was running so they decided to go back to Streveler, who finished 10-for-15 for 90 yards in the air and 54 yards on nine carries.

However, the question on many Jets fans minds is why didn’t Saleh pull Wilson sooner? The offense was down 13-3 at halftime and their playoff chances virtually hinged on a victory. The second-year coach said he didn't consider benching his QB1 at halftime.

“No I didn't consider pulling [Wilson] at halftime. Again, the intent was to just kind of spark the run game,” Saleh said. “It was still a two-score game, sparked the run game, get that thing going. We came into the game especially with the weather forecast with a package of plays for Strev to utilize the run game in the event that really got out of hand with the weather.

“And with that package we moved right down the field, had them on their heels. Obviously, we didn't finish the drive, but he sparked the offense. So we just wanted to keep it.”

When pressed about sticking with Streveler on “obvious passing situations,” Saleh stayed firm in his decision saying that the former CFL quarterback could make plays and his ability to run out of the pocket was invaluable with how poor the offensive line protected the quarterbacks on Thursday.

“There's a lot of things [that contributed to the loss]. I mean, one, we couldn't get the run game going again. Protection wasn't as good as we wanted it to be. Obviously there's a couple of misthrows. It was collective, coaching all the way down.”

With the loss, the Jets sit at 7-8 for the season after this current four-game losing streak. While they are not eliminated from playoff contention, their chances slip to just nine percent.

The Jets will likely need to win their final two games against the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins if they stand any chance of breaking their 11-year playoff drought.