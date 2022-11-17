Jets' Robert Saleh: 'Confidence is a great momentum builder' for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson about to let it fly, white jersey, close shot, no opponent

On Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said some voices outside the building are holding quarterback Zach Wilson’s reputation “hostage” after a few poor plays against the New England Patriots.

Three weeks later, with his team again facing the Patriots, Saleh addressed the narrative around the young quarterback and how he sees all the ups and downs as teachable moments.

“There’s a saying that you treat negative and positive the same, so you treat both [as] imposters. They’re both imposters and you treat ‘em both the same because they’re teachable moments in everything that happens whether it’s good or bad,” Saleh said.

“Even through the positive plays there’s a lot of things that can be taught to make it better,” he continued. “And the negative plays are the things that can be taught so we don’t have those negative plays repeat itself.”

For the Jets’ head coach, it is simple, “You just attack all of it exactly the same.”

Of course, that is how things work in the world of NFL coaching. There is an outside world of media and fans, talking heads and Twitter bots that can form a narrative that Saleh thinks misses the forest from the trees.

“But from a narrative standpoint, to try and attack a young man for four or five plays, when [it’s] four or five teachable moments in my mind,” Saleh said. “I just think we’re missing the big picture that’s all.”

In their Week 8 loss to the Patriots, ​​Wilson threw for 355 yards on 20-of-41 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions. This time around, coming off the bye week and a victory over the Buffalo Bills, Saleh said the confidence boost can help Wilson and the Jets score a big win over another AFC East foe.

“Confidence is a great momentum builder,” he said. “You go against a team like Buffalo and you play the way he did – which was a really good game – he’s had a lot of good moments throughout the season: played really well against Miami, played really well against Pittsburgh, played really well against Buffalo.

“We feel good about his trajectory and where he’s going.”