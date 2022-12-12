Jets’ Robert Saleh on Bills: ‘We’re going to see those guys again’

During the 2021 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills had a chance to find out who truly was superior with the New England Patriots.

The Bills and Patriots split their season series last year and ended up meeting in the playoffs to separate the two in a type of “best of three” series.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh predicts that could happen for his team and the Bills (10-3) in 2022.

After Buffalo beat his team 20-12 in Week 14, Saleh said he thinks the Jets (7-6) will “see these guys again.”

That is possible. Time will tell.

As Sunday unfolded, New York still hold the final wild-card spot in the AFC. That could change on Monday if the New England Patriots (7-6) defeat the Arizona Cardinals on prime time.

It would also require another loss from the Bills, as Buffalo leads the AFC currently and are on track for a first-round bye in the postseason… or as things stand, the Jets would have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) on the road in the first round in order to head to Orchard Park again.

For Saleh’s full statement on potentially playing the Bills again, see the attached clip below:

Robert Saleh: “We’re going to see these guys again.” Says he’s confident the Jets are good enough to be a playoff team. pic.twitter.com/YKUyjtDgIR — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) December 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire