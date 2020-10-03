Jets rival Patriots won’t face Chiefs on Sunday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed, with the league hoping to play the game either Monday or Tuesday, according to the NFL.

In the league’s statement, the game was postponed due to “positive COVID-19 tests for both teams.” Among those positive tests is Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who was placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday.

This marks the second game this week that was postponed due to COVID-19 , after the Steelers-Titans contest initially scheduled for Sunday was moved to Week 7. As of Saturday, the Titans had a total of 16 positive tests between players and staffers.

The Jets have a Week 9 contest against the Patriots at MetLife Stadium and are scheduled to finish up the season with a Week 17 game in Foxboro.