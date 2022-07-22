Jets reveal Stealth Black alternate helmet to be worn 3 times this season

Another day, another team unveiling an alternate helmet – but thankfully, it’s the Jets doing the revealing this time. The team announced on Friday that it will wear a matte black helmet three times this season, a helmet they’re calling “Stealth Black.”

It features a black shell with a green logo and facemask, a sharp-looking lid that will pair nicely with New York’s black jerseys. They’ll wear these helmets three times this season: Week 8 against the Patriots, Week 12 against the Bears and Week 16 against the Jaguars.

Jets introduce their new stealth black helmets, to be worn three times this season. 📷@nyjets #Jets pic.twitter.com/u4MVvnY9Tk — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 22, 2022

The NFL’s official account shared an even better look at the helmet.

The @nyjets new Stealth Black alternate helmets… coming this season. ⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/UFzl8fJmAh — NFL (@NFL) July 22, 2022

While so many other teams are paying homage to their past with throwback helmets, the Jets are going in a different direction with this black helmet. We’ll see how it looks on the field, but at first glance, it’s a pretty solid design – even if it’s not as nostalgic as other teams’ alternate helmets.

Elijah Moore sure is excited to wear them.

“Our alternate helmets are the definition of swaggy,” Moore told the Jets’ official site. “Definitely honored to rock out in those.”