Jets revamp offensive line in latest Mel Kiper mock draft

It’s no secret Jets fans want their team to revamp the offensive line during the draft, specifically at the tackle and center positions. Well, if Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft is any indication, fans should come away pretty happy.

In Kiper’s latest two-round mock draft, the Jets fill both of those positions as well as add a very intriguing tight end prospect.

At No. 13, the Jets land Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones, perhaps the most-drafted player to the Jets across all mock drafts and the same pick from Kiper’s previous mock.

“This is another pick I’m keeping the same from my previous mock draft, and we still don’t know what the Jets will have to give up in their eventual trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Surely we’ll know before the draft begins, right? Jones could play on the right or left side in the NFL — he was nearly flawless for the Bulldogs last season. When the Bucs added Tom Brady in March 2020, they picked plug-and-play tackle Tristan Wirfs at No. 13 overall the following month, filling a void. That move helped get them a Super Bowl title in Wirfs’ rookie season. That’s New York’s best-case scenario here — assuming the Rodgers deal gets done with Green Bay.”

With the trade for Aaron Rodgers still not done, the Jets keep both of their second-round picks in this mock draft. At No. 42, the Jets land a really good-looking tight end in Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave. He battled a knee injury last season, limiting him to two games, but he can be a really good pass-catcher.

“On paper, the Jets have several potential tight end contributors on their roster, led by Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert. I just don’t see much upside in the pass game there. Musgrave is a toolsy, 6-6 tight end with great hands. He played just two games last season because of a knee injury, but he was starting to show his potential as a pass-catcher. If Aaron Rodgers finally ends up with the Jets, he’ll love throwing passes to Musgrave.”

Story continues

Finally, at No. 43, the Jets get their new center in Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann. In this case, the Jets had their choice of Tippmann or Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz. They go with Tippman. Schmitz landed with the Giants at No. 57.

“Tippman and John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota) are two starting-caliber centers likely to be drafted in Round 2. The Jets can’t go wrong with either one here. Tippman, who started 23 games in college, has excellent range as a run blocker and can move his feet well in pass protection. He would have a great chance to start over veteran Wes Schweitzer in New York.”

Follow all of your favorite teams at Jets Wire, Nets Wire, Rutgers Wire and Giants Wire!

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire