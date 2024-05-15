Jets returning to London to face Vikings in Week 5 of 2024 season

The Jets are officially returning to London!

The NFL confirmed the news during a special announcement on Good Morning Football that Gang Green will face off with the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their Week 5 matchup.

This will be New York's third overall trip across the pond and its second over the last three seasons.

The Jets' last matchup came in 2021 when they were defeated by Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons, 27-20, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jets have just two wins on the international stage in six career appearances, but both of those victories came when they were the “away team” in the contest, which they will be in this one.

This matchup will also bring some intriguing storylines, as New York's star cornerback Sauce Gardner will likely be matched up against Minnesota's big play receiver Justin Jefferson.

This will also be quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 30th career meeting against the Vikings, and he's won 17 of those contests while throwing for 7,157 yards and 57 touchdowns.

The other international games this season include the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Brazil and the Carolina Panthers versus the Giants in Germany.