Jets restructure three contracts to create $15.2 million in cap space

Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets guard Laken Tomlinson (78) looks on during an injury time out during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The move before the move is often only truly detectable in hindsight, but with that being said, the Jets may have just done such a move by restructuring the contracts of three players and creating $15.2 million in cap space.

The deals of guard Laken Tomlinson, cornerback DJ Reed and tight end Tyler Conklin were restructured to give Gang Green more salary cap flexibility, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. All of the players are under contract through the 2024 season.

Before their deals were restructured, Tomlinson ($17.3 million) and Reed ($14.15 million) were two of the Jets' four highest cap numbers for the 2023 season, per overthecap.com

Earlier this week, the Jets released wide receiver Braxton Berrios to clear about $5 million in cap space before adding safety Chuck Clark in a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Clark will carry a $4.1 million cap hit.

With the moves, the Jets have now created around $20 million in cap space for the 2023 season and there are some additional players who could have their deals re-worked or could be cap casualties to create additional space.

And, of course, the salary cap hit for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, should the two sides reach a deal and Rodgers agree to come to New York, would be $15.74 million, per Albert Breer.

