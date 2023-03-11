Jets restructure contracts of Tomlinson, Reed and Conklin, creating $15.2 million in space

The Jets continued creating cap space as free agency — and the pursuit of a certain quarterback — loom on the horizon.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets restructured the contracts of guard Laken Tomlinson, cornerback D.J. Reed and tight end Tyler Conklin. The moves created $15.2 million in cap space.

All are under contract through 2024, making them easy restructure candidates. There are still some decisions to make, including the $15 million owed to Carl Lawson and the $10.5 owed to Corey Davis. Lawson and Jordan Whitehead could also be candidates for a restructured contract.

The Jets are under the salary cap now after these moves, roughly $20 million under, with potential for more. And as a quick reminder, the cap hit for Aaron Rodgers in 2023 would be just under $16 million for the Jets.

