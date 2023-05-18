Jets restructure Carl Lawson’s contract, creating almost $13 million in cap space

The Jets have restructured the contract of defensive end Carl Lawson, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Jets DE Carl Lawson has agreed to a reworked deal, per source. Lawson was due a non-guaranteed $15M, but is now due a base value of $9M, $8M of that is guaranteed. He has $3M more available in incentives. The move creates $12.7M in 2023 cap space for the Jets. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 18, 2023

Lawson’s new deal will now have a base value of $9 million including $8 million guaranteed. Previously, Lawson was due a non-guaranteed $15 million base salary. He can also earn up to $3 million in incentives.

The move saves about $12.7 million in cap space. According to Over the Cap, the Jets had about $6.4 million in cap discs before this move. The Jets also have contract talks upcoming with the restructuring of Aaron Rodgers and the extension for Quinnen Williams.

Lawson now gets some guaranteed money and gives the Jets some much-needed room to work with. He’ll return after recording 7.5 sacks last season, second to only Williams’ 12.

