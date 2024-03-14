Jets restructure C.J. Mosley's contract, freeing up salary cap space

The Jets have restructured C.J. Mosley's contract, which frees up additional salary cap space as the team looks to make more upgrades this offseason.

Among Gang Green's remaining needs is finding a wide receiver.

Mosley's adjusted deal -- which replaces the final year of his old contract -- will be for two years and $17.5 million, per Field Yates of ESPN, with $13.25 million guaranteed.

It includes $9 million fully guaranteed in 2024.

Mosley has been one of the anchors of the Jets' defense since an injury-riddled 2019 in what was his first season in New York.

Over the last three years, Mosley has started every regular season game for the Jets. He made the Pro Bowl in 2022.