Jets requested permission to interview Lions assistant WR coach Seth Ryan, son of Rex Ryan

The Jets once had Rex Ryan as their head coach. Soon, they may have his son on their coaching staff.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jets requested permission to interview Lions assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan for their vacant wide receivers coaching position. The team is looking for a replacement for Miles Austin.

Ryan has been in the NFL as an assistant coach for four seasons. He started in 2019 with the Los Angeles Chargers and spent two years as an offensive quality control coach. He has spent the past two seasons as the assistant wide receivers coach in Detroit. He has helped oversee the fast development of Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has burst onto the scene in just two seasons since the Lions took him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ryan played four years at Clemson and was a part of the 2016 National Championship team.

