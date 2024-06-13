Jets reporting to training camp July 23

The Jets are on break for part of the summer as mandatory minicamp wrapped up this week. We now know when the Jets will be back on the field to ramp up their preparation for the 2024 season.

The team will report to training camp on July 23 and have their first practice July 24. The full schedule can be found here.

Training camp will also include joint practices, including one at home with the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 8 and one at home with the New York Giants on Wednesday, August 21. The preseason ends when they have their preseason game against the Giants on Saturday, August 24.

The following dates are open to the public:

Saturday, July 27

Tuesday, July 30

Saturday, August 3

Wednesday, August 7

Thursday, August 8 (joint practice with Commanders)

Tuesday, August 13

Tuesday, August 20

Wednesday, August 21 (joint practice with Giants)

