Jets reportedly working to sign WR Allen Lazard

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Jets are in the mix and working to sign free-agent wide receiver Allen Lazard. Yes, the one that played for Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay. Also, some guy named Aaron Rodgers.

Jets are actively working to reach an agreement with Packers’ free-agent WR Allen Lazard, per league sources. There is another team involved, and no final decision, but the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and OC Nathaniel Hackett. pic.twitter.com/rkzX17o5do — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Lazard would bring a lot of length to the Jets’ offense at six-foot-five and almost 230 pounds. He caught six touchdown passes in 2022 for the Packers and eight touchdowns in 2021 with Hackett as offensive coordinator before he left to become Denver’s head coach in 2022.

Certainly this will add fuel to the fire that Rodgers will be coming to the Jets, especially if the deal gets done. Lazard was one of Rodgers’ favorite targets in Green Bay and would be as well in New York along with Garrett Wilson.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire