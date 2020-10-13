Jets reportedly trying to trade Le’Veon Bell

The partnership between running back Le'Veon Bell and the Jets has not gone as planned since Bell arrived as a free agent in 2019 and the Jets are reportedly trying to end it via a trade.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News had the first report Tuesday about the Jets working to trade Bell before the November 3 trade deadline. Others have reported hearing the same about the Jets’ push to find someone to take Bell off their hands with Albert Breer of SI.com reporting that it “sounds like they’re willing to settle for a late pick and/or back-end player in return.”

Bell has no guaranteed money left in the final two years of his contract, but has $6 million in salary left over the rest of the season and the Jets would be hard-pressed to find any team willing to make a deal for more than that kind of return as a result.

Bell returned from three games on injured reserve to run 13 times for 60 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. He didn’t speak to reporters after the game, but appeared to vent frustration about only being targeted for one pass on social media. Head coach Adam Gase said on Monday that he gets why Bell would feel that way, but wishes players didn’t express themselves in that fashion.

