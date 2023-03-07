Jets reportedly in talks with Packers and Aaron Rodgers about possible trade

Photograph: Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports

The New York Jets have been in talks with the Green Bay Packers and their four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a potential trade, according to ESPN.

The 39-year-old’s future in the NFL is unclear, and he has not said whether he intends to stay with the Packers, look for a new team or retire in the coming months. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, who must give him permission before he can talk to other teams.

Rodgers’ contract is complicated, but if he did join the Jets ESPN reports that he would count $15.8m towards their cap in 2023 and $32.5m in 2024. Those numbers would still allow the Jets to give the quarterback a viable supporting cast.

The Jets missed the playoffs last season, despite boasting a strong defense, and the offensive and defensive rookies of the year, receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner. They were let down by poor quarterback, and had been linked with another veteran signal-caller, Derek Carr, who signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and won his last two MVP awards recently, in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. However, he recorded his lowest passer rating for a full season in 2022 as the Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. In mitigation, Rodgers played much of the season with a broken thumb and had lost his best receiver, Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jets would have to give up significant draft and player stock if they were to trade for Rodgers. They own the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft and have several young stars on offense and defense. The Jets’ new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, worked with Rodgers in Green Bay when he won his most recent MVP awards.

If Rodgers does move from Green Bay to the Jets, he will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Brett Favre. Favre joined the Jets in 2008 after 16 seasons with the Packers. He threw 22 touchdowns and a league-leading 22 interceptions in his only season with the Jets, which was hampered by injury.