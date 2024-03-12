Jets reportedly signing veteran OL John Simpson to two-year deal

The Jets have finally got in on the free agency frenzy, adding veteran offensive lineman John Simpson on a two-year deal worth up to $18 million, according to numerous reports.

Simpson brings some much needed help to Gang Green's offensive line in front of quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season.

The 26-year-old spent the first three seasons of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Clemson.

He appeared in just seven games (two starts) during his rookie campaign but was quickly elevated to the starting left guard role during his second year with the team.

Vegas placed Simpson on waivers 11 games into the 2022 season, and he ended up signing a futures deal with the Ravens, where he cracked the roster during the offseason.

After a strong preseason and training camp showing he earned the left guard job and he went to protect star QB Lamar Jackson for all 19 of Baltimore's regular and postseason games.



Simpson figures to slot in at that same spot for Gang Green this season as they look to beef up an offensive line which has struggled mightily over the past few seasons.