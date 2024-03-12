Jets reportedly signing DT Javon Kinlaw to one-year deal

The Jets have beefed up an already strong defensive line, adding DT Javon Kinlaw on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kinlaw was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he played his rookie season under Gang Green's head coach Robert Saleh.

That just happened to be one of the 26-year-old's most productive campaigns, as he recorded 1.5 sacks, 33 tackles, four QB hits, four passes defended, and an interception returned for a touchdown across 14 contests.

Kinlaw battled knee injuries and he was limited to just 10 games over each of the past two seasons, so the 49ers decided to decline the fifth-year option on his rookie deal heading into last year.

He was able to stay healthy this past season and enjoyed another strong performance for the NFC Champions, recording 25 tackles and a career-high 3.5 sacks across 17 games (six starts).

Kinlaw will now look to build off that showing as he reunites with Saleh in the Big Apple.

SNY's NFL Insider Connor Hughes notes that the Jets love the size and physical presence he brings to their defense, and if he can stay healthy, they feel they can get the best out of him.