Jets reportedly shopping RB Matt Forte

Sporting News
Matt Forte could soon be on his way out of New York.

The Jets are rumored to be shopping the veteran running back despite signing him to a three-year deal worth $12 million just last year, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Forte recently returned to practice and even made his preseason debut Saturday against the Giants after being sidelined three weeks with a hamstring injury. He said there is "no doubt" he will be ready for the Jets' season opener Sept. 10 against the Bills.

However, the report noted that moving Forte's contract won't be easy if the Jets do intend to move on from him. He is due to count $5 million against the salary cap in 2017 and $4 million in 2018.

Forte, 31, has not missed more than three games in a season since 2011 and has never played fewer than 12 games in a season, making him a reliable asset to any team willing to overlook his injury history.

