Jets players, coaches reportedly sent home after 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 test

Cassandra Negley
Writer

The New York Jets have sent all players and coaches home after a player had a “presumptive positive COVID-19 test come back on Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The organization sent all players and coaches home out of an abundance of caution and the player is being re-tested, per Pro Football Talk.

The NFL is still dealing with fallout from positive tests last week that forced scheduling changes. There were reportedly no new positive tests for the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots on Friday, putting those games on track to be played.

Jets sent home two days before Week 5 game

Players and coaches were sent home after a potential positive COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The coaches and players were sent home to help mitigate the spread of the virus and keep an outbreak from happening. The Titans are facing serious repercussion from the NFL for their handling of cases and potentially violating the league’s COVID-19 protocol, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported.

The Jets (0-4) are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) for a 1 p.m. game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Cardinals were to leave the west coast later Friday; a presumptive positive could impact that plan.

The Patriots flew in and out of Kansas City on Monday for their game that night following one COVID-19 positive test on each team. The Cardinals not be able to do the same with such a long plane ride and the significant time change.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list ahead of the Week 4 game. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has since announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and was also placed on the list.

More from Yahoo Sports: