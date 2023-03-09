Jets will reportedly release Braxton Berrios; Should Patriots bring him back?

Jets will reportedly cut Braxton Berrios; Should Patriots bring him back? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another talented wide receiver is going to hit the NFL free agent market, which is good news for teams like the New England Patriots that need to bolster both their talent and depth at that position.

The New York Jets are releasing wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

Berrios signed with the Jets in 2019. He played wide receiver and returned both kickoffs and punts. He set career highs with 46 receptions and 436 receiving yards in 2021 -- the same season he was named a first team All-Pro selection as a kick returner.

The 27-year-old veteran was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he never played in a regular season game for New England. Could he return to Foxboro this offseason?

If the Patriots lose wideout Jakobi Meyers in free agency, they would have a glaring hole at slot receiver that Berrios could fill.

The Patriots did not surround quarterback Mac Jones with enough talent at the skill positions last season. Adding a veteran wideout through the trade market or free agency this offseason would be a smart move for New England. Drafting a wide receiver is a possibility, too, and several recent mock drafts project the Patriots taking USC's Jordan Addison or TCU's Quentin Johnston in the first round.