Jets reportedly interested in Randall Cobb

The Jets may not be targeting just one Packers receiver this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, in addition to Allen Lazard, the Jets are also reportedly interested in Randall Cobb.

With the Jets closing in on a deal for WR Allen Lazard, another WR expected to be on their radar in the coming days of free agency is Packers’ veteran Randall Cobb, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Cobb has had two stints with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and has also played for both Texas teams, the Cowboys and Texans.

Cobb is obviously on the decline in his career. He’s cracked 500 receiving yards just once in the past five seasons. However, he is still a solid possession receiver and clearly has the relationship with Rodgers, who now may potentially have two of his former, and maybe favorite, receivers to throw to if he joins the Jets.

