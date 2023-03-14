Jets reportedly interested in free agent tight end Marcedes Lewis

Yet another former Packers’ offensive skill player has drawn interest from the Jets. As Brian Windhorst once famously said, “Now why is that?”

This time, it’s free-agent tight end Marcedes Lewis, per Adam Schefter.

Packers’ veteran free-agent TE Marcedes Lewis, who spent the past five seasons in Green Bay, has drawn interest from, amongst others, the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, per league sources — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

The longtime veteran tight end spent the last five seasons in Green Bay and has been in the league now for 17 seasons. His first 12 were spent in Jacksonville.

Schefter reports the Raiders are also keeping an eye on Lewis.

Lewis is now the third Packers free agent that has been linked to the Jets in terms of interest, joining wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. It will be interesting to see how many of these players actually land with the Jets, particularly if they happen to (finally) land a certain quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire