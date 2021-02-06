Jets reportedly set to hire Michael Ghobrial as assistant special teams coach

Jets helmet

The Jets are hiring Washington State special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial to be their assistant special teams coach, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Ghobrial will assist the team’s special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, who has served in that capacity since 2016.

Ghobrial and incoming defensive coordinator Jeff Ullbrich were both members of UCLA’s coaching staff in 2012 and 2013.

Ghobrial played two seasons at UCLA and began his coaching career there before moving to Syracuse as a graduate assistant. From there, he took on defensive and special teams coaching roles at Colorado Mesa University in 2015.

Ghobrial then coached in similar roles with Tarleton State University before taking on the special teams coordinator job at Hawaii. Washington State hired him to the same job prior to the start of the 2020 season.