The Jets have reportedly expressed interest in RB Ezekiel Elliott

The New York Jets are seemingly looking to add to their running back before the 2023 campaign kicks off. After holding a recent meeting with Dalvin Cook, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe is reporting that the Jets are showing interest in bringing in Ezekiel Elliott.

The Jets recently hosted Cook for a meeting and the Pro Bowl back spent a weekend with the team during training camp. Cook left New York without a contract and Howe suggests that there isn’t an update on where both sides stand right now.

Meanwhile, Elliott is another veteran back that is looking for a new home after spending the last seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Elliott recently visited the New England Patriots and there are murmurs that he could re-sign with the Cowboys.

The All-Pro back has shown signs of decline in recent years, evidenced by his career-worst 3.9 yards per touch in 2022. While he isn’t as explosive, Elliott is still a reliable short-yardage back (12 rushing touchdowns last season) and he’s still excellent in pass protection.

Breece Hall is still recovering from a knee ailment that cut his rookie season short in 2022, though, the Jets expect him to be ready for Week 1. With New York looking to add insurance behind Hall, Elliott has emerged as another potential target in the running back market.

