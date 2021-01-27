Jets reportedly bringing in former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to join coaching staff

Jeremy Pruitt with Tennessee

The Jets are working on a deal with former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to join their coaching staff, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX and The Athletic.



Pruitt's role with the Jets is unclear at the moment, but SNY's Ralph Vacchiano notes that the Jets have yet to hire a defensive backs coach, and Pruitt has worked with the secondary at Alabama (his alma mater, where he played DB), Florida State, and Georgia.



Pruitt also served as Alabama's and Georgia's defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2017 and 2014 to 2015, respectively.

Pruitt went 16-19 in three seasons as the Vols' head coach, but was fired by the university on Jan. 18 after an internal investigation found evidence of recruiting violations.



