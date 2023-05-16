Jets among teams interested in hosting Black Friday game annually

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh smiles as he talks with his team during the second half of the game against the Miami Dolphins. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

With the addition of Aaron Rodgers this offseason, the Jets are going to be seeing an uptick in primetime games soon.

Gang Green is participating in five different nationally televised games during the 2023 season. Among them is the first ever NFL game set to take place on Black Friday.

The Jets will play host to the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. for the game exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime.

While the season hasn't even started yet, the organization is already interested in solidifying one of those games as a permanent fixture on the NFL schedule moving forward.

Speaking on Adam Schefter’s podcast, NFL executive Mike North said the Jets are among several teams interested in making their participation in the Black Friday game an annual thing.



"The Jets, once they found out they were the host team, then started thinking about hey, is this something we could make a permanent fixture as part of the NFL schedule?" he said. "Maybe they didn’t raise their hands in February, but now that they’ve been selected they might be interested too."

While North says the league will not select a permanent host at the moment, he did add that it could potentially be an option down the road. He also mentioned the Cincinnati Bengals as one of the teams that have been interested in hosting the game.

"I don't think we’re looking for this season to commit to a permanent home for Black Friday. Let’s play one first and see what we learn and see what makes sense and if it works for our fans,” North said.

“I don't think we were looking on day one to deploy this with a permanent home. But it's certainly something we should talk about.”