Jets reportedly adding former Giants backup QB Tyrod Taylor on two-year deal

The Jets have added a much-needed veteran backup quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers, signing former Giant Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal, according to numerous reports.

New York struggled mightily and quickly fell out of the playoff picture as they shuffled through a QB carousel after losing Rodgers to a season-ending injury in a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills.

With the Jets on track to part ways with former first-round pick Zach Wilson this offseason, bringing a reliable veteran into the mix was seemingly one of GM Joe Douglas' top priorities, and he achieved that on the first day of the legal tampering period.

The Jets will be Taylor's seventh team during his 13-year NFL career. He last served as a starter during the 2017 season when he led the Bills to playoffs, but he's been a very serviceable backup since then.

Taylor spent the past two seasons just across the hall with Big Blue, and while he didn't see the field much in 2022, he played plenty this year as Daniel Jones battled through a lingering neck injury and then suffered a torn ACL.

The 34-year-old battled through an injury of his own, but he played relatively well, completing 64 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,341 yards and five touchdowns across five starts.

