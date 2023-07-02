How will the Jets replace Kwon Alexander if they don’t re-sign him?

Kwon Alexander / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

In 2022, veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander played a major role with the Jets. Alexander was on the field for just under half of the defensive snaps and ended up sixth on the team with 69 total tackles. After some previous injury issues, Alexander played in all 17 games to seemingly re-establish himself as a viable contributor.

Despite this, Alexander remains unsigned, with reports indicating no team is prepared to meet his asking price or guarantee him a starting role. As time goes on, this seems to make a reunion with the Jets look all the more likely, but it’s by no means a foregone conclusion. He already took a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers in May but left without a deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander has dropped a few hints during the offseason that he’d like to re-sign, and it seems clear that many of his 2022 teammates would welcome him back based on social media activity among the players. However, he was in a similar situation last year and didn’t actually sign for the Jets until August, so he will probably remain patient and keep looking for the best possible situation.

Having Alexander was more than a luxury for the Jets, as having him on the team enabled them to play more base packages, which was a factor in their improvement against the run. His ability to drop into coverage as well, also enabled them to employ situationally so that Quincy Williams didn’t need to play a full-time role. He was also able to start when Williams missed time due to an ankle injury. However, he didn’t generate many impact plays with just half a sack, no turnovers and a career-low one pass defensed. He had entered the year with with 32 passes defensed and eight interceptions in just 78 career games.

One possible reason for not bringing back Alexander is that the Jets may be coming around to the idea of Williams playing an every-down role. The 26-year old, who signed a three-year extension during the offseason, has said he has become increasingly comfortable with the system and in his partnership with pro bowler C.J. Mosley over the past two seasons since joining the team.

The Jets could also have confidence in one of their other youngsters stepping up as an option to be the third starter in base packages. Jamien Sherwood has reportedly bulked up to 237 pounds, and the team could feel he’s ready for a bigger role even though they mostly used him as Mosley’s backup at the Mike position last season. Alternatively, perhaps they believe rookie Zaire Barnes can be a rotational contributor from day one.

Advertisement

The other linebackers on the roster include Chazz Surratt and Hamsah Nasirildeen, each of whom was drafted in 2021 but has failed to live up to expectations. Otherwise, they just have three undrafted linebackers with not much hope of making the roster in anything other than a special teams role.

When the Jets traded for Chuck Clark, there was some speculation that perhaps the Jets would revert to playing with just two linebackers on the field more often and instead operate with three safeties on the field with one serving as an extra man in the box. With Clark now confirmed as out for the season following a knee injury, this may have made the Jets reconsider bringing back Alexander for a return to 2022’s approach. However, Adrian Amos was ultimately signed and could potentially be used in the same way that Clark would have been anyway.

There’s still time for the Jets and Alexander to come to terms but they do have plenty of flexibility in the event he does not return, so they may not be compelled to raise their offer any time soon. If Alexander remains unsigned and is still available, things could soon change due to an injury or if young players they’ve been counting on fail to progress as hoped. Ultimately, unless and until Alexander signs for another team, his return cannot be ruled out.