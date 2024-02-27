Jets releasing veteran guard Laken Tomlinson

In an effort to create some cap space, the Jets are releasing veteran guard Laken Tomlinson, SNY’s NFL Insider Connor Hughes has confirmed.

The move saves Gang Green a little over $8 million this year on the cap, so they now have $24.7 million to spend this offseason, which is the 18th most in the NFL.

Tomlinson was drafted by the Lions in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and he spent just two seasons there before being traded to San Francisco in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

He played well for the 49ers and signed an extension before the expiration of his rookie contract, but upon the completion of that deal, he joined the Jets on a three-year pact.

Tomlinson wasn't quite able to carry that type of production to New York, though, as he struggled mightily in pass protection after allowing five sacks and 35 QB hits last season.

Despite the sluggish play, the 32-year-old served as a veteran leader and steady presence in an offensive line room that was plagued with numerous injuries, as he appeared in every game each of the past two seasons.

New York could've explored a potential pay cut for the veteran, but with the production not quite meeting the cap hit, they decided it was best to clear the space.

With Tomlinson out of the mix, the Jets now have even more work to do on their offensive line this offseason, as Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker may be the only two sure-fire starters at the moment.