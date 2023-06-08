Jets releasing safety Will Parks

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Will Parks (39) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have released veteran safety Will Parks on Thursday according to multiple reports.

Parks, 28, has spent the last two seasons with Gang Green playing in just a combined 17 games. He joined the Jets in December 2021 as a waiver claim and had nine tackles in three games.

In 14 games this past season, Parks had 15 tackles (nine solo).

The Arizona product was drafted in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Broncos amassing 143 tackles in 62 games. He then had stops in Philadelphia before going back to Denver, then to Miami before landing in Florham Park.

Jets have seven safeties listed on roster: Tony Adams, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Chuck Clark, Ashtyn Davis, Trey Dean, Marquis Waters and Jordan Whitehead.

With the move, the Jets have an open spot on their 90-man roster, but with the team canceling next week’s minicamp due to the Hall of Fame Game giving them an early start on training camp, there is no immediate rush to fill it.