Jets releasing Braxton Berrios, clearing cap space in the process

New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) rushing in for a touchdown after eluding Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31), right, during the third quarter of their game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets will be releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year next week, reports SNY's Connor Hughes.

By releasing Berrios, New York -- who first attempted to work out a restructure -- will clear $5 million in cap space.

The 27-year-old had a down year in 2022 after being a solid contributor in 2020 and 2021.

In 17 games (two starts) last season, Berrios had just 18 catches for 145 yards and zero touchdowns.

Beyond his work as a receiver, Berrios was a key part of the Jets' special teams during his tenure, and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 as a kick returner.