Jets releasing Braxton Berrios, clearing cap space in the process
The Jets will be releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year next week, reports SNY's Connor Hughes.
By releasing Berrios, New York -- who first attempted to work out a restructure -- will clear $5 million in cap space.
The 27-year-old had a down year in 2022 after being a solid contributor in 2020 and 2021.
In 17 games (two starts) last season, Berrios had just 18 catches for 145 yards and zero touchdowns.
Beyond his work as a receiver, Berrios was a key part of the Jets' special teams during his tenure, and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 as a kick returner.