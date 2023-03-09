Jets releasing Braxton Berrios

Billy Riccette
The Jets are releasing WR Braxton Berrios, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The two sides tried to come to an agreement on a restructured contract but could not come to one, so the Jets will move on from the wide receiver, saving $5 million in salary cap space.

Berrios was set to count $8.2 million against the cap in 2023 following a season in which he caught just 18 passes for 145 yards. He did throw a touchdown pass in Week 4 against the Steelers.

